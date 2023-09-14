EC calls rival factions of NCP for hearing on October 6: Sources

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th September 2023 9:37 pm IST
Pawar
Sharad Pawar (Left) and Ajit Pawar (Right)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has called rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for a personal hearing on October 6, sources said on Thursday.

A faction led by Ajit Pawar had rebelled against NCP leader Sharad Pawar and moved the poll panel staking claim over the party name and symbol.

After due consideration of the totality of information available on record, the commission has arrived at the conclusion that there are two rival groups in the Nationalist Congress Party — one led by Sharad Pawar and the other by Ajit Pawar — the sources pointed out.

They said that since each group is claiming to be the party, the matter required a substantive determination by the commission under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

Accordingly, the poll panel has directed both the groups to remain present in person or through their authorised representative for a personal hearing in the matter on October 6.

The commission will now commence the substantive hearing under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, they said, citing rules.

