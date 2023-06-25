EC discusses Telangana Assembly poll preparations; assures logistical support

Further, the EC team convened a crucial meeting with district Collectors and CPs/SPs from all 33 districts of Telangana to discuss poll preparedness.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th June 2023 8:21 am IST
Telangana: Five Independent nominations received for Teachers' constituency
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: An Election Commission (EC) team held a meeting with Telangana Chief Secretary here on Saturday as part of the preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls to be held later this year.

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari met with the EC officials and assured them of all logistical support required to conduct the elections smoothly, a release from the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said today.

Also Read
EC team reviews preparations for Telangana assembly polls

The three-day visit of the senior EC officials, led by Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas, senior Deputy Election Commissioners (DECs) concluded today.

MS Education Academy

During the visit, the EC team met with state bureaucrats, senior officials of enforcement agencies, including Income Tax (CBDT), excise department, State GST, CGST, Enforcement Directorate, State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), DRI, CISF, and the state Commercial Tax department with a view to curtail use of money power in the elections, the release said.

Further, the EC team convened a crucial meeting with district Collectors and CPs/SPs from all 33 districts of Telangana to discuss poll preparedness.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th June 2023 8:21 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button