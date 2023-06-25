EC discusses Telangana Assembly poll preparations; assures logistical support

Hyderabad: An Election Commission (EC) team held a meeting with Telangana Chief Secretary here on Saturday as part of the preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls to be held later this year.

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari met with the EC officials and assured them of all logistical support required to conduct the elections smoothly, a release from the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said today.

Also Read EC team reviews preparations for Telangana assembly polls

The three-day visit of the senior EC officials, led by Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas, senior Deputy Election Commissioners (DECs) concluded today.

During the visit, the EC team met with state bureaucrats, senior officials of enforcement agencies, including Income Tax (CBDT), excise department, State GST, CGST, Enforcement Directorate, State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), DRI, CISF, and the state Commercial Tax department with a view to curtail use of money power in the elections, the release said.

Further, the EC team convened a crucial meeting with district Collectors and CPs/SPs from all 33 districts of Telangana to discuss poll preparedness.