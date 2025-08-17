EC dismisses Opposition’s ‘vote chori’ charge; calls SIR transparent

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, August 17, have categorically dismissed the Opposition charge over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

Addressing a much-anticipated press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar accused certain political parties of “spreading misinformation” on SIR.

“We saw a few days ago that photos of many voters were presented to the media without their permission. Allegations were made against them, they were used. Should the Election Commission share the CCTV videos of any voter, including their mothers, daughters-in-law, daughters? Only those whose names are in the voter list cast their votes to elect their candidate,” Kumar told reporters about concerns of ‘vote chori’ raised by Congress, the main opposition party in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and members of INDIA bloc, including the Samajwadi Party.

“EC does not discriminate among political parties. Fact is, all stakeholders are working to make SIR a success in a transparent manner. Our doors are open to everyone, booth level officers and agents,” he said.

Speaking on the controversial special intensive revision exercise, CEC Gyanesh Kumar informed the press that at least 1,60,000 booth-level agents have prepared a draft list. “As this draft list was being prepared in every booth, the booth-level agents of all political parties verified it with their signatures. Voters have submitted a total of 28,370 claims and objections,” he said.

Giving an update, the CEC said that in Bihar, since August 1, over one lakh new electors, who have turned 18 after the SIR exercise, have filed forms for inclusion in the voter list.

Defending the SIR, Kumar said that it is a myth that SIR has been carried out in haste and emphasised that it is the EC’s legal duty to correct the voter list before every election.

“It is a matter of grave concern that some parties and their leaders are spreading misinformation on SIR in Bihar… some political parties are firing from the Election Commission’s shoulder. The EC exhorts all political parties to file claims and objections on draft electoral rolls in Bihar … 15 days are still remaining.

Kumar added that the EC cannot discriminate among political parties, and both ruling and opposition parties are equal before the poll authority.

“It is an insult to the Indian Constitution if election petitions are not filed within 45 days but allegations of vote chori are raised,” he said.

Neither the EC nor the voters are scared of “baseless allegations” of double voting and “vote chori”, Kumar stressed, adding that the Election Commission will remain steadfast with voters of all classes without bothering about politics being played by some.

“More than one crore employees are engaged in the election exercise. Can ‘vote chori’ happen in such a transparent process?” he questioned.

The ECI concluded the enumeration phase of the SIR from June 24 to July 25. More than 7.24 crore electors — out of a total of 7.89 crore — submitted their enumeration forms during the exercise. At the end, about 65 lakh voters were found to be missing from the draft electoral rolls published on August 1. This included 22 lakh deceased electors (2.83 percent), 36 lakh (4.59 percent) who had permanently shifted or not found and seven lakh (0.89 percent) who had enrolled at more than one place, ECI data showed.

Jairam Ramesh responds to CEC’s remarks

Responding to the CEC’s comments at the press conference about EC not discriminating between political parties, senior Congress leader and AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called it ‘laughable’ and said that there are ‘mountains of evidence on the contrary’.

In a post on X, he stated “Today, a short while after Shri. Rahul Gandhi launched the INDIA janbandhan’s Voter Adhikar Yatra from Sasaram, the CEC and his two ECs began by saying they make no distinction between the ruling party and the opposition. This is laughable, to put it very mildly, in the face of mountains of evidence to the contrary. Notably, the CEC answered none of the pointed questions raised by Shri. Rahul Gandhi meaningfully.”

Speaking of the Supreme Court’s directions to the EC on the publication of the 65 lakh omitted voters’ details in a searchable format and accepting Aadhar as ID proof, the Congress leader said, “All that matters now is simply this: will the ECI implement, in letter and spirit, the Supreme Court’s orders of August 14th, 2025 on the Bihar SIR process? It is constitutionally bound to do so. The nation is waiting and watching.”

