Publish details of 65L voter deletion from in Bihar by Aug 19: SC orders ECI

In a significant move and a victory for Opposition parties, the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 14, directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish, on August 19, the details of 65 lakh persons deleted from Bihar’s revised electoral voters’ list after the special intensive revision exercise (SIR), which has raised many eyebrows.

Information, along with reasons such as death, migration, or duplication, must be made available on the ECI’s panel’s websites, the SC directed.

#BREAKING #SupremeCourt asks ECI to publish on website the list of names excluded from the draft electoral roll published after Bihar SIR, along with the reasons for deletion.



SC also asks the ECI to publicise that the list of deleted names can be found on the website.



“Disclosing the list will improve ‘voter confidence,'” a bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed while passing the direction in response to a petition filed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenging the special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar for the upcoming Assembly elections due later this year.

The Supreme Court also directed the ECI to include Aadhaar card as one of the 11 acceptable documents okayed by the polling agency.

The Opposition parties in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress have accused the Election Commission of deliberately deleting voters and of large-scale irregularities.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

