EC extends SIR schedule by one week

The final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th November 2025 2:13 pm IST
ECI
Election Commission of India

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday extended by one week the entire schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories.

In a statement, the poll authority said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4.

The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters’ list will be out on February 14, 2026 in place of February 7.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The EC had announced SIR in these states and UTs on October 27.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th November 2025 2:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button