EC issues fresh post-poll guidelines for West Bengal assembly polls

All video footage captured during polling must be securely and systematically preserved, the EC said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th April 2026 9:07 am IST
Election Commission of India sign on a brick wall.
The image shows the official sign of the Election Commission of India on a brick wall, indicating the authority overseeing elections.

Kolkata: The Election Commission issued a fresh set of post-poll guidelines for the West Bengal assembly elections, laying down strict protocols for handling surveillance cameras and video data after voting concludes, a senior official said.

Under the new guidelines issued on Thursday, SD cards used in polling booth cameras cannot be removed immediately after voting ends, and officials concerned will only be permitted to dismount the cameras, which must then remain under the sector officer’s supervision, he said.

“The SD cards can be removed only at the designated data collection and receiving centre in the presence of the Assistant Returning Officer,” he said.

Subhan Bakery

All video footage captured during polling must be securely and systematically preserved, the election official said.

“No member of the polling party or Booth Level Officer (BLO) can leave the polling station until the camera equipment has been fully dismounted,” he said.

Meanwhile, a trial run of webcasting for the second phase of polling will begin at 10 am on Friday, the official said.

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“The exercise will be conducted in three shifts,” he said.

The first phase of elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly took place on Thursday, while the second round will be held on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th April 2026 9:07 am IST

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