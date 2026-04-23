LIVE: Modi urges women to vote in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu polls

Kolkata/Chennai: Voting began on Thursday, April 23, in 152 constituencies in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections and all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, amid unprecedented security arrangements and high-stakes battles.

According to the Election Commission, over 3.60 crore electors are eligible to vote in this phase in West Bengal, including around 1.75 crore women and 465 third-gender voters. A record 2,450 companies of central paramilitary forces, comprising nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, have been deployed across the state for the polls, with over 8,000 polling stations identified as highly sensitive.

Tamil Nadu’s electorate is 5.73 crore strong and they will vote in as many as 75,064 polling stations in 33,133 locations to decide the fortunes of 4,023 candidates. The total electorate comprises 2.93 women, 2.83 crore men, and 7,728 third-gender persons.

8:49 am: Your vote is your voice, must be resoundingly heard: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in separate posts on X, urged people in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to vote in the crucial polls.

“Do not be deterred by forces that seek to discourage you. Your vote is your voice, and it must be resoundingly heard,” he said. “West Bengal is the proud land of great leaders who stood for Democracy, social justice, equality, and freedom. We need to ensure those ideals remain intact,” he added.

As West Bengal votes in the first phase of Assembly Elections today, I sincerely urge all citizens to step out and participate in large numbers. Do not be deterred by forces that seek to discourage you. Your vote is your voice, and it must be resoundingly heard.



Follow the path… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 23, 2026

To Tamil Nadu voters, he saidm “The fight today is to secure your rights. The fight is to protect federalism, rationality, equality, justice and freedom. It is also to ensure inclusive welfare and retain the ideals of social justice espoused by your icons.

8:42 am: People gather to catch glimpse of actor Ajith vote

With actor S Ajith Kumar casting his vote at the polling station in Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai, fans and admirers gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the star.

8:36 am: P Chidambaram votes in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was among the early voters in Tamil Nadu, casting his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga.

“Youth must vote for secularism and progress,” he said.

8:30 am: Suvendu Adhikari votes castes vote

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari, cast his vote on Thursday morning.

“If a change does not take place this time, Sanatana in Bengal will be finished. The Election Commission is doing good work, but there are some goons everywhere. Our polling agent has been arrested. Strict action should be taken immediately,” he told mediapersons after exercising his franchise.

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | State LoP & BJP Candidate from Nandigram & Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari says, "Parivartan hoga. If a change does not take place this time, Sanatana in Bengal will be finished. The Election Commission is doing good work, but there are some… pic.twitter.com/8KwKCCkjNM — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

8:25 am: Only 139 voters cleared to vote in Bengal out of 34 lakh appeals

With 34 lakh applications pending before them due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, West Bengal’s 19 electoral tribunals managed to approve just 139 names for inclusion in the voting list ahead of the state’s first-phase polling on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released supplementary lists following a Supreme Court directive requiring the tribunals to process applications up to two days before each of the two polling dates — April 23 and April 29 — and publish the results accordingly.

When the ECI announced the supplementary list for the April 23 phase on Wednesday morning, April 22, it withheld both the complete names and the total number of applications under consideration. Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Agrawal, later confirmed to The Indian Express that 139 names had made it onto the list.

8:15 am: PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in separate posts on X, urged the electorate to come out and vote in large numbers in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections takes place today. I urge all citizens to participate in this festival of democracy with full strength. I especially appeal to my young friends and to the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2026

As Tamil Nadu votes in the Assembly elections, I call upon all voters to take part enthusiastically in this sacred duty of democracy. I urge the youth and the women of Tamil Nadu in particular to come out and vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2026

7:55 am: Voters queue up at polling stations in Tamil Nadu

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election commenced at 7 am amidst tight security with people briskly lining up in front of the polling stations across the state.

The key contenders for power are the ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK, while actor-politician Vijay-led TVK and Tamil nationalist Seeman-led NTK are putting up a determined fight.

7:50 am: People line up to vote in Bengal

Polling started at 7 am with voters queueing up outside booths in districts ranging from Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri in the north to Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and Hooghly in the south.