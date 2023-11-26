EC issues notice to KTR for using T-Works for political purposes

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, citing a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The notice served to KTR is based on a complaint by Congress. The allegation is that KTR, during his visit to the T-work office in Hyderabad on November 20, was seen using the government office for political gains.
The complaint detailed that KTR interacted with a large number of youths at the T-work office, making promises to fill government jobs within T-Works, the ECI, in its notice to KTR, wrote, “ … you are expected to follow the provisions of the MCC and ECI’s instructions during the election campaigning and … the Commission has, prima facie, held that by visiting a government institution and using the platform of T-works for political activities and combining your official visit with political/private visit, you have violated the above said instruction of the Model Code of Conduct.”
The ECI has asked KTR to furnish a response by 3 pm on the following Sunday, detailing the need for immediate clarification and adherence to the electoral norms.
Campaigning for the November 30 polls ends in the evening of November 28.