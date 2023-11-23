EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for ‘panauti’, pickpocket remarks on PM Modi

The Congress leader had used those words targeting the prime minister at recent rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd November 2023 5:37 pm IST
Bharatpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Nadbai, in Bharatpur district, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for his “panauti”, “pickpocket” and loan-waiver remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked him to respond by Saturday evening.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had approached the poll panel against the former Congress president, saying it was “unbecoming” of a senior leader to use such language.

Also Read
EC bans advertising of 7 guarantees by Congress in Rajasthan

The EC reminded Gandhi that the Model Code of Conduct prohibits leaders from making unverified allegations against political rivals.

MS Education Academy

The Congress leader had used those words targeting the prime minister at recent rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd November 2023 5:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button