EC lifts Model Code of Conduct with immediate effect

Assembly elections and a by-election were held in six states.

Published: 4th December 2023 9:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: As assembly elections in five states concluded, the Election Commission of India lifted the model code of conduct on Monday, December 4.

In a release addressed to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland, the ECI directed them to lift the model code of conduct with immediate effect.

Assembly elections and a by-election (in Nagaland) were held in six states. While the Congress swept Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party won in three Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Mizoram was won by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Wangpang Konyak won the Tapi by-election in Nagaland after defeating Congress leader Wanglem Konyak

