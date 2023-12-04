Telangana cops lathi charge, book Huzurabad MLA for MCC violation

Hyderabad: The Telangana police on Sunday, December 3, lathi-charged and reportedly booked BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and his supporters for violation of MCC in Karimnagar, as the counting of votes was underway.

The Karimnagar town II police booked the BRS Huzurabad MLA after he allegedly threatened and abused the police with dire consequences. The incident reportedly occurred at the SRR Degree College counting centre in Karimnagar as the counting of polls was underway.

The Telangana police on Sunday, December 3, lathi-charged and reportedly booked Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and his supporters for violation of MCC in Karimnagar, as the counting of votes was underway. pic.twitter.com/uF2JA9SJYe — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 4, 2023

Also Read Case filed against Huzurabad BRS candidate for ‘suicide’ threat to voters

Kaushik Reddy contested against BJP’s sitting MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender and Congress candidate Vodithala Pranav and emerged victorious with over 80000 votes. In 2018, Kaushik Reddy lost the 2018 elections from the same constituency as the candidate of the Congress party to Rajender, who was then elected on a TRS (now BRS) ticket.

During his campaign, Reddy was booked for ‘threatening’ to die by suicide along with his family members if he is defeated in the Assembly elections on November 30.

On a complaint filed by Kamalapur Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), the case has been booked by the Kamalapur police under sections 171C, F (Undue influence at elections), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation), 123 RP Act (Corrupt practices) of the IPC, local media reports said.

Along with the case, the Election Commission has sought a report on the alleged threat by Kaushik Reddy over the incident.

The recently concluded election witnessed a significant victory for the BRS political party, which won 39 seats out of 119 in the assembly. KCR, contested from two seats, namely Gajwel and Kamareddy, and managed to secure a decisive win in the former with a lead of over 45,000 votes.

However, the outcome was different in the Kamareddy constituency, where Katipali Venkata Ramana Reddy of the BJP party emerged victorious, defeating not only KCR but also the Telangana Congress leader, Revanth Reddy.

Nevertheless, the results show that the BRS party has a strong presence in the region, and it is important to analyze the reasons for their defeat in Kamareddy to improve their performance in future elections.

The Congress party has won its second election in southern India, following its victory in Karnataka earlier this year. This win in Telangana is a small consolation for the saffron party, which recently lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.