EC makes data on electoral bonds public; BJP, Congress, BRS on list

Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India had shared the data with the poll panel on March 12.

Updated: 14th March 2024 9:33 pm IST
SBI on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 redeemed by political parties between April 1, 2019 and February 15 this year.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday made the data on electoral bonds public.

The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website.

The EC has put the details on ‘Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI’ in two parts.

According to the data uploaded by the poll panel, the buyers of electoral bonds include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.

The parties that redeemed electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party, according to the data.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it “unconstitutional” and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients.

