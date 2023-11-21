EC seizes Rs 2L cash, 74 sarees; suspects links to Telangana min Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: The Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Election Commission (EC) along with the police seized 74 sarees and Rs 2 lakh unaccounted cash allegedly linked to BRS minister Malla Reddy.

After complaint by #Congress, Flying Squad Team (FST) of the #ElectionCommission and police raided at an office in Peerzadiguda in #Medchal constituency and seized 74 sarees and ₹2 lakh unaccounted cash, with #BRS minister #MallaReddy pamphlet.#TelanganaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/ZD3KtIAHBs — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 20, 2023

Raids were carried out at an office related to Peerzadiguda Municipality Corporation in the Medchal Assembly constituency after a complaint was raised by the local Congress leaders.

The EC team also found minister Malla Reddy’s pamphlet in the boxes of sarees, following which it was suspected that the minister had links with the property seized.