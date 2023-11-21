EC seizes Rs 2L cash, 74 sarees; suspects links to Telangana min Malla Reddy

The EC team found Minister Malla Reddy's pamphlet in the boxes of sarees while carrying out raids in Medchal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 21st November 2023 10:33 am IST
Telangana polls: Rs 2L, freebies allegedly linked to BRS min seized by EC
BRS Minister Malla Reddy's pamphlet in the box of sarees

Hyderabad: The Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Election Commission (EC) along with the police seized 74 sarees and Rs 2 lakh unaccounted cash allegedly linked to BRS minister Malla Reddy.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Raids were carried out at an office related to Peerzadiguda Municipality Corporation in the Medchal Assembly constituency after a complaint was raised by the local Congress leaders.

Also Read
ACB arrests minority residential school principal for bribery

The EC team also found minister Malla Reddy’s pamphlet in the boxes of sarees, following which it was suspected that the minister had links with the property seized.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 21st November 2023 10:33 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button