EC seizes Rs 2L cash, 74 sarees; suspects links to Telangana min Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: The Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Election Commission (EC) along with the police seized 74 sarees and Rs 2 lakh unaccounted cash allegedly linked to BRS minister Malla Reddy.
Raids were carried out at an office related to Peerzadiguda Municipality Corporation in the Medchal Assembly constituency after a complaint was raised by the local Congress leaders.
The EC team also found minister Malla Reddy’s pamphlet in the boxes of sarees, following which it was suspected that the minister had links with the property seized.