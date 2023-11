Hyderabad: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Monday caught the principal of Telangana Minority Residential School Balanagar at Nagole in Rangareddy district while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a carpenter.

The principal, Aruna, allegedly demanded the bribe from the carpenter B Venkata Chary to issue a cheque for the carpentry work done by him at the school.

Earlier, the principal released the cheques of Rs 75,000 for the works and withheld a cheque of Rs 53,592.