EC to deploy 2,407 central force companies for first phase of Bengal polls on Apr 23

Kolkata: The Election Commission will deploy 2,407 companies of central armed police forces for the first phase of the West Bengal assembly polls on April 23, with the highest number of personnel likely reserved for Murshidabad district, a senior official said on Wednesday, April 15.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases – on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

The official said Murshidabad is likely to have the highest deployment with 316 companies of forces, including 240 in Murshidabad police district and 76 in Jangipur.

Murshidabad has been witness to several incidents of violence in recent years, including clashes linked to protests over the Waqf Act and unrest during the NRC agitation.

“Altogether 2,407 companies of central forces are being deployed in the first phase. The allocation has been made following a detailed vulnerability assessment to ensure voters can exercise their franchise without fear,” the EC official said.

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Purba Medinipur district is likely to see the second-highest deployment with 273 companies, he said, adding that the district is being closely watched due to the politically crucial Nandigram seat, where Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is in the fray.

The Commission has divided Uttar Dinajpur into two police districts, with 61 companies earmarked for Islampur and 71 for Raiganj, he said.

Among other key deployments, 125 companies will likely be stationed in the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate and 44 in the Siliguri Police Commissionerate.

In north Bengal, Darjeeling is likely to have 61 companies, Kalimpong 21, Jalpaiguri 92 and Alipurduar 77, the official said.

Polling in the first phase will cover eight north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda, apart from Murshidabad and the western districts such as Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura.

Elections will also be held in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum during this phase.

Central forces have already been deployed in many areas, with route marches underway to instil confidence among voters, even as campaigning gathers pace across the state.

“We are committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful polls. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place across all constituencies,” the official added.