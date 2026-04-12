EC transfers 12 police officials in poll-bound West Bengal

Election Commission has removed the Deputy Commissioners of Kolkata Police’s North, South, East and South-East divisions.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2026 7:32 am IST
ECI
Election Commission of India

Kolkata: The Election Commission has ordered a reshuffle at the top level of the police administration, transferring 12 officers in Kolkata Police and the state police in poll-bound West Bengal, EC officials said.

In Kolkata Police, several senior officers have been moved out of key positions. DIG, CID Soma Das Mitra has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (Crime), Kolkata Police.

Sudip Sarkar, who was serving as DIG (Personnel), has been brought in as Joint Commissioner (Headquarters), Kolkata Police.

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DIG, Special Task Force, Debasmita Das has been appointed as Joint Commissioner (Intelligence), Kolkata Police.

The Election Commission has also removed the Deputy Commissioners of Kolkata Police’s North, South, East and South-East divisions.

VSR Ananthanag has been appointed Deputy Commissioner (South), while Pradip Kumar Yadav has been posted as Deputy Commissioner (North).

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Saikat Ghosh, who was serving as DC, Bhangar Division, has been transferred as DC, South-East Division.

Prashant Choudhury, SP of the Counter Insurgency Force, has been appointed as DC (East), Kolkata Police.

Apart from these, the commission has effected transfers of several officers across multiple police districts and commissionerates in the state, the officials added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2026 7:32 am IST

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