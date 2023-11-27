Telangana Rythu Bandhu: EC withdraws permission to disburse instalment

This happened after a state minister violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 27th November 2023 10:26 am IST
Telangana Rythu Bandhu: EC withdraws permission to disburse instalment
Telangana Rythu Bandhu (Representative image)

Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi instalment during the model code of conduct period on certain grounds.

Also Read
EC approves Rythu Bandhu assistance disbursement in Telangana

The state was asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition.

MS Education Academy

Telangana goes to election on November 30.

The EC informed the state chief electoral officer about its decision to withdraw its permission.

The state finance minister had made a public announcement about the release of disbursements of rabi instalments.

He had reportedly said, “The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account”.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 27th November 2023 10:26 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button