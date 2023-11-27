Telangana Rythu Bandhu: EC withdraws permission to disburse instalment

Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi instalment during the model code of conduct period on certain grounds.

The state was asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition.

Telangana goes to election on November 30.

The EC informed the state chief electoral officer about its decision to withdraw its permission.

The state finance minister had made a public announcement about the release of disbursements of rabi instalments.

He had reportedly said, “The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account”.