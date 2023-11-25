EC approves Rythu Bandhu assistance disbursement in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) approved the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu farm investment assistance for the Yasangi (Rabi) crop season commencing from Friday, November 25.

After the nod, the officials immediately initiated the disbursement process, catering to the timely needs of farmers who have already commenced the Yasangi operations.

According to the officials, over 65 lakh farmers will receive direct bank account deposits totaling approximately Rs 7300 crore over the next few days.

The Telangana government recently wrote to the ECI requesting permission to pay outstanding dearness allowance (DA) to state government employees and to disburse amounts related to Rythu Bandhu assistance and crop loan waiver to farmers, all in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Subsequently, it has been reported that the EC only approved the payment of the Rythu Bandhu sum.

The Congress had earlier complained to ECI and Telangana CEO Vikas Raj, asking them to order the state government to withhold the funds from being released prior to the elections on the grounds that doing so would sway voters.

Ahead of the elections, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the election manifesto declared that the BRS would progressively increase Rythu Bandhu assistance over the next five years, from the current level of Rs 10,000 per acre to Rs 16,000 per acre annually.

In its manifesto, the Congress also unveiled a similar plan, guaranteeing farmers and tenant farmers Rs 15,000 annually.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 while the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.