EC writes to Telangana to recognise Aruna as MLA

The EC has sent a letter in this regard to Chief Secretary and Secretary, Telangana Assembly, forwarding a copy of the High Court order of August 24, declaring Aruna as the returned candidate.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th September 2023 10:57 pm IST
BJP National Vice President DK Aruna

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has directed the Telangana government to implement the orders of the Telangana High Court declaring D. K. Aruna as the elected candidate from Gadwal constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The court had declared the election of Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as void. Aruna, who had contested the election as a candidate of the Congress, is currently national Vice President of BJP.

Meanwhile, Aruna had requested the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Chief Secretary and Secretary, Telangana Assembly to make immediate arrangements for her to take oath as the member of the Telangana Assembly.

The Telangana High Court on August 24 set aside the election of BRS MLA for submitting a wrong affidavit. The court pronounced its order on a petition by his nearest rival Aruna, who had alleged that he submitted false information in the election affidavit in 2018 elections.

Krishna Mohan Reddy was elected to the state Assembly from Gadwal, defeating Aruna by over 28,000 votes. He had said that he will challenge the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

