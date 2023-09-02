Telangana: BJP’s DK Aruna submits copy of HC judgement in her favour in assembly

Hyderabad: BJP National Vice President DK Aruna, along with MLA Raghunandan Rao and former MLC Ramchander Rao, reached the Telangana Assembly on Friday to submit the judgement copy of the High Court which declared her as MLA of Gadwal constituency.

She handed over the judgment copy to the Legislative Joint Secretary after speaking to the Legislative Secretary on the phone.

Speaking to ANI, DK Aruna said, “We had filed a petition in the Telangana High Court against the BRS candidate in Gadwal constituency. The High Court gave a judgement in my favour on August 24.

I have come to the Assembly today to submit the judgment copy to the Assembly Speaker. I even tried to contact him on the phone but couldn’t reach him.

The Assembly Secretary comes to his office at 10:30 a.m. every day, but today he did not come. We contacted him on the phone, and he said that he was having some meetings.

After talking to him, we gave the High Court judgement copy to the Joint Secretary. We have requested that the Assembly Speaker take a decision on the High Court judgment.

We are expecting that the Speaker will take a decision on it immediately and implement the High Court judgement.”

She added, “We understand that the Assembly Speaker and Secretary are intentionally avoiding us and not taking our representation. They never entertain representation by the opposition parties.

They do not take any decisions against the advice of CM KCR. We request the Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and Assembly Speaker to implement the High Court judgement soon.”

The Telangana High Court disqualified BRS MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy as MLA last week for submitting a false affidavit in the 2018 Assembly elections. Declaring the election of Krishna Mohan as ‘void’, Justice T Vinod Kumar said Aruna should be treated as an MLA.

Earlier, reacting to the HC ruling, a member of the BJP’s legal cell, Ram Chandra Rao, said, “We welcome the Telangana High Court judgement setting aside Krishna Mohan Reddy’s election from Gadwal and declaring DK Aruna as elected.

This has happened because a petition was filed by DK Aruna alleging that Krishna Mohan has suppressed the facts and information.”

Also, a fine of Rs. 2.5 lakh was imposed by the Telangana High Court on Krishna Mohan Reddy. He was ordered to pay an additional Rs 50,000 as a cost to the petitioner.