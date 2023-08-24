Telangana HC sets aside Gadwal election of 2018, declares D K Aruna as MLA

The verdict came after the court's finding that the election affidavit submitted by the BRS MLA Kirshna Mohan Reddy is fake.

Published: 24th August 2023
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court ruled on Thursday ruled the election of BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy from the Gadwal seat as invalid and declared BJP leader D K Aruna as the MLA.

Justice T Vinod Kumar gave the verdict in an election petition filed by Aruna.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Aruna ran on a Congress ticket and lost by around 30,000 votes to Krishna Mohan Reddy. However, because of the court’s finding that the election affidavit presented by Krishna Mohan Reddy was false, the court deemed his election unlawful under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The judge also slapped a Rs 3 lakh fine on Krishna Mohan Reddy and also directed him to pay Rs 50000 to DK Aruna.

Aruna quit the Congress party and joined the BJP after losing the election in 2018. In 2020, she was appointed as the party’s national vice president.

