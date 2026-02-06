ECI completes observer briefing for Assam, TN, Kerala, WB polls

The Election Commission of India on Thursday, February 5, concluded its briefing programme for 1,444 Central Observers who will be deployed for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

According to the Commission, the briefing sessions were held in three batches over two days on February 5 and 6 at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM). A total of 714 General Observers, 233 Police Observers and 497 Expenditure Observers participated in the programme.

Observers briefed on key aspects

The observers were briefed on key aspects of the electoral process, including preparation of electoral rolls, conduct of elections, expenditure monitoring, information technology systems and media-related matters. They were also given a demonstration of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, addressed the final batch of observers on Thursday. The Commission also held an interactive session to address queries raised by the observers.

CEC stresses lawful conduct

In his address, the Chief Election Commissioner reiterated that elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the law and the instructions issued by the Commission from time to time. He cautioned observers that there is no scope for deviation from established procedures and urged them to ensure that the forthcoming Assembly elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

ECI concludes briefing of 1,444 Central Observers ahead of forthcoming Assembly Elections.



✅ CEC Gyanesh Kumar underscores strict adherence to law and ECI instructions to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.



Read more: https://t.co/A5xj2cAHXd pic.twitter.com/M3mqGBirQi — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) February 6, 2026

Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said that Central Observers carry significant responsibility in the field, as they represent the Commission during the electoral process. He called upon the officers to maintain the highest standards of conduct and ensure a level playing field for all political parties.

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi emphasised the importance of promptly addressing grievances and complaints received during the election process, stating that timely redressal helps build trust among voters and political parties.

He also highlighted new initiatives introduced by the Commission over the past year, which were successfully implemented during the Bihar Assembly elections.

The Election Commission appoints Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The observers assist the Commission in ensuring free and fair polls and oversee the effective management of the electoral process at the field level, a release said.