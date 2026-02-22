ECI to hold roundtable with State Election Commissioners on Feb 24

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to hold the National Round Table Conference of ECI and State Election Commissioners (SECs) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 24.

The round table cconference is being convened after a gap of 27 years. Last such conference was held in 1999, stated a release from the ECI.

The conference will be chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in the presence of Election Commissioners, Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi.

State Election Commissioners of all States and Union Territories are expected to participate along with their legal and technical experts. Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all States and Union Territories will also attend the conference.

The conference is being held to foster cooperation between ECI and SECs with respect to electoral processes. Discussions will focus around sharing of technology, EVMs and Electoral Rolls, besides strengthening of electoral processes.

Senior officials of the Commission will make presentations on key technological and operational initiatives, including the recently launched ECINET digital platform and its potential in streamlining electoral services.

The presentations will also highlight robustness, transparency and safeguards of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the release stated.

A presentation will also be held comparing who is eligible to be registered as a voter across different States and Union Territories (UTs) based on the Representation of the People Act, 1950.















