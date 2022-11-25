‘Economic Offences’ book launched by DGP in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana director general of police (DGP), M Mahender Reddy launched a handbook for investigation named ‘Economic Offences’, authored by Special Protection Force Director General Umesh Sharraf, on Thursday.

Mahender Reddy, while speaking at the event, pulled light on the advent of new technologies, which has led to a rapid increase in cybercrime, facilitating fraudsters to come up with novel ideas and cheat people.



The DGP said, “Earlier, the cybercrime cases were transferred either to the Crime Investigation Department or Central Crime Station, but now due to the spurt in cases, they are being investigated at the local police station level itself.”

The DGP further said that the new book launched will help the investigation officer to understand cybercrime cases in a better way and deal with them accordingly.

The event also cited the presence of Former DGP P.S. Ram Mohan Rao, Additional DG Jitender, and other senior police officials and retired police officers.