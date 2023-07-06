ED attaches assets worth Rs 17.24 cr in Bengaluru illegal mining case

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that they have attached immovable properties worth Rs 17.24 crore in a PMLA case related to Bengaluru illegal mining.

In this case, the ED had earlier attached properties worth Rs 54.18 crore, and thus, the total attachment stands at Rs 71.42 crore.

Also Read Karnataka court orders filing of criminal case against Janardhana Reddy

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by the Special Investigation Team, Karnataka Lokayukta, against Karadapudi Mahesh, his brothers and associates under various sections of Indian Penal Code, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“During investigation under PMLA, it has been noticed that illegally mined iron ore worth Rs 62.92 crore was transported and traded by the main accused Mahesh and his brothers, K. Govindaraj, K. Sadashiva, K. Kumar with the help of their associates without valid permits or on the basis of fake and forged permits,” it said.

The ED said that the accused persons also facilitated other eitities in transportation and trading of illegally mined iron ore by collecting risk money from them to the tune of Rs. 40.93 crore. Thus, the accused persons generated proceeds of the crime to the tune of Rs 103.85 crore and caused loss to the government exchequer.

It was further noticed that most of the amount was received in cash and the same was used in acquisition of immovable properties in the name of accused persons and their family members during the relevant period of commissioning of scheduled offence. Further investigation is on.