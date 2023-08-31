ED attaches assets worth Rs 90 L of Hyderabad-based Sree Venkateshwara Industries

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on a complaint filed by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Cyberabad at Medchal, Telangana.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st August 2023 3:15 pm IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached fixed deposits worth Rs 90 lakh of Hyderabad-based Sree Venkateshwara Industries in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on a complaint filed by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Cyberabad at Medchal, Telangana.

Also Read
Hyderabad: ED seizes huge cash, documents in granite scam case

As per the said complaint, Sree Venkateshwara Industries was disposing hazardous waste material
without proper treatment in violation of the prescribed rules and regulations which were stipulated by the TSPCB under various sections of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

MS Education Academy

The ED investigation revealed that Sree Venkateshwara Industries and its partners did not comply with the statutory requirement of treatment of hazardous waste generated in their premises and did not send the same to the Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility of Hyderabad Waste Management Project.

“Instead, the firm disposed of the hazardous waste by giving it to brick manufacturers. Investigation also revealed that by committing the said offence, the firm and its partners generated proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 90 lakh which has been provisionally attached during investigation,”
said the official.

Further investigation is under progress.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st August 2023 3:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button