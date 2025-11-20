ED attaches fresh assets in case against Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group

The federal investigative agency had earlier attached properties worth Rs 7,500 crore in this case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th November 2025 12:52 pm IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached fresh assets worth crores of rupees as part of a money laundering probe related to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and his companies, official sources said.

The latest provisional attachment order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the assets located in various parts of the country.

It is estimated that assets worth over Rs 1,400 crore have been attached as part of the latest order, the sources said.

