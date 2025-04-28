ED conducts searches in Hyderabad land scam linked to senior officer

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at several locations in Hyderabad in connection with land transactions related to the case involving senior officer D. Amoy Kumar.

Searches were carried out targeting individuals, including Munawar Khan, Sharfan, Shukoor, Khaderunnisa, and others named in the Maheshwaram police station case pertaining to the alleged fraudulent and illegal sale of land measuring over 100 acres to several people, including IAS and IPS officials.

The searches are part of the ongoing investigation that began after the ED questioned D. Amoy Kumar in October 2024. The ED is probing Kumar’s role, particularly regarding the use of the Dharani portal and registration of properties under prohibitory categories. The investigation was launched after an FIR was filed by Maheshwaram police last year, based on a private complaint submitted by Dastagir Shareef, a resident of Mehdipatnam.

Shareef alleged fraudulent registration and mutation of a disputed property despite the land being notified under the 22-A prohibitory list of the Telangana Registration and Stamps Act. The FIR names several accused, including Khaderunnisa, Mohammed Munawar Khan, R.P. Jyothi (MRO/joint sub-registrar of Maheshwaram), Bobbili Damodar Reddy, Bobbili Viswanath Reddy, N. Santosh Kumar, and Kondapally Sridhar Reddy. The complainant alleged that the accused, in conspiracy with public servants, manipulated revenue records and issued illegal passbooks and sale deeds for land measuring 42 acres and 33 guntas in Nagaram village. The ED is investigating the money laundering angle in the case.

ED officials raided the houses of the accused at five different locations in Meerpet, Yakutpura, Santoshnagar, Moinabad, and Banjara Hills. According to sources, the ED teams seized cash, expensive articles, and cars.

The ED officials have learned that the accused are involved in various businesses and own several establishments, including fuel stations, garment businesses, and supermarkets.