ED gets seven day custody of three PFI members

New Delhi; Three Popular Front of India (PFI) members were remanded to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody for seven days in connection with alleged money laundering to support terror activities.

The ED produced Mohammed Parvez Ahmed (PFI Delhi President), Iliyas Ahmed (PFI Delhi General Secretary) and Abdul Mukuit (PFI office Secretary) before the Patiala House Court and sought their seven days custodial remand which was granted.

The ED and NIA on Thursday conducted raids across the country on the premises of PFI functionaries for alleged involvement in terror funding and arrested more than 100 members.

The ED has found crucial evidences regarding money laundering, which was allegedly later on used in “anti-national” activities.