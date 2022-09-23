ED gets seven day custody of three PFI members

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 23rd September 2022 6:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: ED cracks the whip on MLM companies
Enforcement Directorate (ED)

New Delhi; Three Popular Front of India (PFI) members were remanded to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody for seven days in connection with alleged money laundering to support terror activities.

The ED produced Mohammed Parvez Ahmed (PFI Delhi President), Iliyas Ahmed (PFI Delhi General Secretary) and Abdul Mukuit (PFI office Secretary) before the Patiala House Court and sought their seven days custodial remand which was granted.

Also Read
50% tweets on Leicester riots were from India, finds BBC scribe

The ED and NIA on Thursday conducted raids across the country on the premises of PFI functionaries for alleged involvement in terror funding and arrested more than 100 members.

MS Education Academy

The ED has found crucial evidences regarding money laundering, which was allegedly later on used in “anti-national” activities.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button