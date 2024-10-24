ED grills ex Rangareddy collector in land allotment investigation

Hyderabad: Former collector and current joint secretary of the Animal Husbandry department, Amoy Kumar, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Wednesday, October 23.

Arriving at the ED office in Basheerbagh around 10:30 am, Kumar was interrogated by a special team until the evening. He brought several documents as specified in the summons, which the ED officials reviewed during the inquiry.

Land allotments in Maheshwaram Mandal

The investigation primarily focuses on allegations regarding the allotment of Bhoodan lands in Nagaram, Maheshwaram Mandal, during Kumar’s tenure as collector of Rangareddy district.

Reports indicate that Kumar is being questioned about the transfer of hundreds of crores worth of land to private individuals, which has raised suspicions of misuse of power.

In a related incident, 42 acres of government land were allegedly handed over to a private company by Maheshwaram Tahsildar Jyothi and other officials, prompting local residents to seek legal recourse.

Following court orders, police have registered cases against Jyothi and others involved. The Vigilance department had previously conducted an investigation into these matters.

ED inquiry lasted for over 7 hrs

The ED’s inquiry into Amoy Kumar lasted for over seven hours, and he has been instructed to return for further questioning on Thursday, October 24.

Media reports suggest that there are significant allegations involving key leaders from the previous government, with claims that substantial sums of money may have changed hands involving two ministers and their families.