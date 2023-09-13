ED, I-T raid locations linked to SP leader Azam Khan

I-T raids were reportedly related to the Al Jauhar Trust, which is headed by Khan

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 13th September 2023 10:13 am IST
Azam Khan
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) Department were on Wednesday conducting simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan.

Peoples Career

The I-T raids were reportedly related to the Al Jauhar Trust, which is headed by Khan, a former Cabinet Minister.

According to information, the search operations are currently underway in Lucknow, Rampur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, and Sitapur.

MS Education Academy

Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government revoked a lease for a 3.24-acre plot in Rampur that had been granted to the Trust for the purpose of establishing a research institute.

This lease, originally signed in the fiscal year 2013-14, had a nominal annual fee of Rs 100 and was intended to last for over three decades.

The government took this action following allegations of irregularities, and despite the long-standing lease, the research institute was never constructed.

The I-T Department and the ED are yet to officially comment on Wednesday’s raids.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 13th September 2023 10:13 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button