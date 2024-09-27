ED raids Telangana minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s properties

The raids began early on Friday, September 27 with ED teams reportedly operating under the protection of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 27th September 2024 10:42 am IST
Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are currently conducting extensive searches at the residence and offices of Telangana minister for Revenue, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, in Hyderabad.

This operation involves 16 teams executing simultaneous raids across multiple locations, including Hyderabad and Khammam, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities.

Reports indicate that the searches are not limited to Reddy’s residence but extend to various other sites associated with him, including properties in Khammam and Nandagiri Hills in Hyderabad.

More details are awaited on this development.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Ponguleti has faced scrutiny from the ED; similar searches were conducted at his residences in November 2023, just before the Assembly elections in Telangana.

Reddy had publicly condemned the raids, alleging that they were politically motivated and aimed at undermining his candidacy for the Palair constituency just days before he was scheduled to file his nomination papers. 

