ED to probe how Hyderabad rowdy-sheeter Khaiser made Rs 100 cr

Hyderabad: An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed against Khaiser ‘Pahelwan’, a rowdy-sheeter of Habeebnagar after the Hyderabad police wrote to to the Enforcement Directorate to initiate a probe against him.

Sandeep Shandilya, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, after taking charge initiated a probe and found him involved in various criminal cases. During the investigation, police found Khaiser had illegally amassed huge wealth.

On October 26, the Habeebnagar police booked a case against Khaiser and nabbed him. He is allegedly involved in many criminal cases and maintains a gang. He was taken into custody under PD Act.

Khaiser started his criminal activities with pick-pocketing and committing theft. Later, in the year 1995, he killed one Afzal at toddy compound, Goodshed, Nampally, due to personal grudge.

“After he was released from jail on bail, he formed a gang and started threatening innocent people. So far, he has been involved in as many as 22 criminal cases of land grabbing, extortion etc. With his illegal activities, he earned nearly Rs. 100 crore,” police said.

The property acquired by Khaiser include houses, resort, hotels etc. Due to his criminal activities, externment orders were issued against him in the year 2011. After completing one year externment period, he returned to Hyderabad and again started his criminal activities due to which he was detained under PD Act in the year 2014, and lodged in Cherlapally Jail.

The police have now referred the case to ED and an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed.