ED produces Arvind Kejriwal in trial court to seek his custody

Kejriwal's counsel said he would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court.

Published: 22nd March 2024 2:29 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday produced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the Rouse Avenue court and is likely to seek his custody in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Zoheb Hossain, the Special Counsel for ED, told the trial court that ASG S V Raju will be appearing for the agency. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing Kejriwal.

He was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja around 2 pm amid tight security on and around the court premises.

Kejriwal was produced in the trial court shortly after he withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal’s counsel said he would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition.

