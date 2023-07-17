ED raids against TN Minister to divert attention: Stalin

CM, in a press briefing before leaving for Bengaluru, also charged that state Governor R.N. Ravi has already started his "election campaign".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said the ED raids being conducted at premises linked to the state’s Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, was a move to divert attention from the two-day opposition meeting being held in Bengaluru.

He also claimed that the raids were a result of the Centre’s “annoyance” at the two-day meeting of 24 like-minded opposition parties, as well as the first meeting which was held in Patna in June.

The Chief Minister, in a press briefing before leaving for Bengaluru, also charged that state Governor R.N. Ravi has already started his “election campaign”.

He claimed the ED of joining Ravi’s campaign, adding that this has made things easier for the DMK in electoral politics.

Stalin said the ruling DMK is not worried over the ED raids, adding that a false case was imposed by the previous AIADMK government against Ponmudi.

The Chief Minister also said that Ponmudi was acquitted recently by a local court in two other cases.

