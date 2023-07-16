AAP, Stalin to attend Opposition leaders’ meeting in Bengaluru

Chennai/New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will participate in the meeting of opposition leaders to be held on July 17 and 18.

A dinner meeting of all the leaders will be held on Monday evening.

According to a source, Stalin has been emerging as a major voice in the Opposition unity against the BJP, and his presence in Bengaluru is being considered ‘very important’. Political parties of Tamil Nadu like MDMK and VCK would also take part in the meeting, besides DMK.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took this decision in its Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting which was held on Sunday. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting through video conference.

AAP’s decision came hours after Congress announced that they will oppose the Central government ordinance.

“Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Sanjay Singh will be going to Bengaluru tomorrow evening (July 17),” party sources said.

This would be the second meeting of Opposition leaders after Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar initiated such a move after meeting all the senior leaders across the country to unite against the BJP.

The two-day meeting in Bengaluru will host representatives of 24 political parties in the Karnataka capital. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23.