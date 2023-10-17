ED raids industrialist’s residence, office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house and office of an industrialist in Bengaluru on Tuesday, according to sources.

Sources said the raids were conducted at the residence located in Kasavanahalli locality. The industrialist is associated with two companies and she is holding the position of the managing director and director in the companies.

The officers arrived in eight vehicles and conducted simultaneous raids.

More details are yet to emerge.

Since last week, more than Rs 80 crore cash had been seized by the sleuths of the Income Tax Department.

More than Rs 40 crore cash was seized at a flat belonging to a contractor who raised 40 per cent commission charges against the previous BJP government. The I-T sleuths had found another Rs 40 crore cash at a builder’s flat.

The BJP and JD(S) are making direct charges against the Congress government that money was being collected to fund the Assembly elections in five states.