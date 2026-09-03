ED raids ganja peddler Neetu Bai’s properties in Hyderabad

The ED is also looking into whether the money generated from the alleged drug trade was invested in immovable properties and other assets.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:
ED raids on ganja peddler Neetu Bai's properties in Hyderabad
ED raids on ganja peddler Neetu Bai's properties in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, September 3, conducted searches at eight locations in Hyderabad and surrounding areas linked to alleged ganja peddler Neetu Bai, as part of a money-laundering investigation.

The searches were launched on the basis of cases registered by the Excise Department against Neetu Bai and her associates. ED officials are reportedly examining the source of funds and properties allegedly acquired through illegal ganja sales.

According to preliminary information, investigators suspect that Neetu Bai and her network made crores of rupees through the illegal trade and allegedly routed a substantial portion of the proceeds through hawala channels. The agency is examining financial transactions, property documents, bank accounts and other records to trace the flow of the suspected proceeds of crime.

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The ED is also looking into whether the money generated from the alleged drug trade was invested in immovable properties and other assets in the names of family members or associates.

Background

Neetu Bai has figured in multiple police and excise cases in the Hyderabad-Cyberabad region in connection with the alleged illegal drug trade.

Her activities and those of her associates have previously come under the scanner of enforcement teams, including the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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