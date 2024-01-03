ED raids premises of Jharkhand IAS officer in Rajasthan for mining scam

ED teams are raiding Yadav's residence and many other places in Jaipur since wednesday morning and have been seizing documents.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd January 2024 1:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: ED attaches Rs 757.77 cr worth properties of Amway India
Enforcement Directorate (ED)

Jaipur: Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids are going on in Rajasthan regarding Jharkhand mining scam. An ED team raided the premises of Ramniwas Yadav, Deputy Collector of Sahibganj, Jharkhand, and other locations in Rajasthan.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

ED teams are raiding Yadav’s residence and many other places in Jaipur since wednesday morning and have been seizing documents. ED teams did not contact anyone at the local level.

Also Read
Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case

ED has raided the houses of some close to the Chief Minister in Ranchi in a money laundering case related to illegal mining. Raids are underway at the locations of IAS officer Ramniwas Yadav, Khodniya Brothers of Sahibganj, Press Advisor to Jharkhand CM, former MLA Pappu Yadav and DSP Rajendra Dubey.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd January 2024 1:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button