ED searches against Vedanta Group in FEMA case

The searches are part of a FEMA violation investigation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 11:20 am IST|   Updated: 2nd June 2026 12:10 pm IST
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Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a foreign exchange “violation” investigation against global mining conglomerate Vedanta Group and conducted searches at its premises, officials said on Tuesday.

It is understood that the raids were launched against the business house, promoted by billionaire Anil Agarwal, on Monday.

Premises located in Delhi and Rajasthan apart from some other locations have been covered, officials said.

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The investigation is being conducted under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

A Vedanta spokesperson confirmed the ED action and said the company was “extending full cooperation to the authorities and are providing all information sought.”

“The company remains committed to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

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“As the matter is currently under regulatory process, we are unable to comment further at this stage,” the spokesperson said.

Vedanta Ltd is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology. The company has operations across India, Africa, the Middle East and East Asia.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 11:20 am IST|   Updated: 2nd June 2026 12:10 pm IST

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