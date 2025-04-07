ED searches TN realty group started by minister’s kin

The federal probe agency is searching the premises as part of a probe linked to the TVH group, the sources said.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 7th April 2025 9:06 am IST
Directorate of Enforcement office (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate Monday raided multiple premises in the city as part of an investigation against a real estate group promoted by the brother of state minister K N Nehru, official sources said.

The realty company — TVH Group — was founded by KN Ravichandran.

Ravichandran is the brother of KN Nehru, the Tamil Nadu minister for municipal administration, urban and water supply.

Details of the ED operation are awaited.

