Ed Sheeran at Charminar, Hyderabadis say ‘Ismail Bhai, Angrez mil gaya’

Hyderabad: Global music sensation Ed Sheeran set Hyderabad ablaze with his electrifying concert at Ramoji Film City on February 2. The British singer-songwriter, known for his chartbusters, shared the stage with Bollywood singer Armaan Malik, creating an unforgettable night for music lovers.

During his stay in Hyderabad, Ed Sheeran explored the historic charm of city with Armaan Malik. His visit to the iconic Charminar has taken social media by storm, stirring nostalgia among Hyderabadis and reviving memories of the cult classic ‘The Angrez’. How?

The 2005 film, a local favorite, revolves around three groups: two IT professionals from the US, local gangsters led by Annaa, and the beloved Ismail Bhai & gang from the old city.

As videos and photos of Ed Sheeran at Charminar went viral, Hyderabadis humorously commented that he might just be the ‘Angrez’ Ismail Bhai has been searching for all along!

Fans flooded social media with witty remarks, bringing back the film’s iconic dialogues.

Before arriving in Hyderabad, Sheeran performed in Pune, and up next, he will take his tour to Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR. Fans across India are eagerly waiting to witness the magic he brings to the stage.