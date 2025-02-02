Ed Sheeran’s Hyderabad diaries: Haleem to sight seeing with Armaan malik

Hyderabad: Before his much-awaited concert, Ed Sheeran has been soaking in the vibrant culture of Hyderabad. The global pop star shared his excitement with fans by posting Instagram stories of his experiences in the city.

Savoring Indian Food

Ed Sheeran is known for exploring local cuisines wherever he tours, and Hyderabad was no exception. The singer posted clips of himself enjoying authentic Indian food, including popular Hyderabadi dishes. Fans loved seeing him dive into the rich flavors of the city.

Taking to Instagram, Ed Sheeran shared a glimpse of his sightseeing tour with Armaan Malik, who is opening his concert. One of his posts showed him enjoying live music at a local venue, captioned, “Hyderabad, we are here! @armaanmalik is taking me around to see the sights.”

Hyderabad has welcomed Ed with open arms. Whether it’s the delicious food or the vibrant culture, the singer seems to be having an amazing time before his big performance at Ramoji Film City on February 2, 2025.

After soaking up Hyderabad’s charm, Ed Sheeran will take the stage for an electrifying performance, singing his biggest hits. From local flavors to cultural experiences, Hyderabad has given Ed a warm and unforgettable welcome!