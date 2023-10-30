ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case on Nov 2

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2 in alleged liquor policy scam case.

According to sources, Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the ED on November 2.

Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year.

The summon comes on the day when the Supreme Court dismissed former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s bail plea.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N. Bhatti also directed that Sisodia’s trial should be completed within six to eight months. The bench further added that if the trial proceeds slowly, Sisodia can file an application for bail again.

Justice Khanna, while delivering the judgement, said that even as many questions remain unanswered, one aspect with regard to the transfer of Rs 338 crore is tentatively established.

The ED case is based on the CBI FIR registered in August last year. The ED had earlier this month arrested AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with the case.