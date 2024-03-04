ED summons Mahua Moitra in FEMA violation case

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2024 10:35 pm IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra for questioning in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case, a source said on Monday.

Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha last year in December, has been asked to appear before the ED on March 11, according to sources.

Earlier, the ED had issued summons to Moitra under FEMA on February 14 and 20.

Moitra had been embroiled in a controversy over allegations of receiving cash in exchange for putting up queries in the Parliament on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

