ED summons Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 1st June 2022 2:22 pm IST
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son and MP Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation in money laundering case relating to the National Herald.

Both will have to appear before the probe agency to record their statements on June 8.

The sources have said that both have been asked to appear before ED’s Delhi headquarters.

MS Education Academy

The case has been lodged against various Congress leaders including Gandhis for allegedly misappropriating National Herald fund.

Initially, the case was lodged with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED case is on the basis of the CBI’s case.

Further details are awaited.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button