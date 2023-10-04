ED ‘targeting’ Sanjay Singh for raising Adani matter in Parliament: AAP

Sanjay Singh's father Dinesh Singh said they are cooperating with the ED.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th October 2023 11:26 am IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh (File photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has “targeted” their Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The party was reacting to the ED raids on the premises of Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

“Sanjay Singh kept on raising questions on the issue of Adani and this is why the raids are being conducted at his residence. The central agencies found nothing earlier and won’t find anything today either. First, they conducted raids at the residence of some journalists yesterday and today, raids conducted at Sanjay Singh’s residence,” AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said.

MS Education Academy

Sanjay Singh’s father Dinesh Singh said they are cooperating with the ED.

Also Read
ED raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s residence

“The ED is doing their job. I don’t know the exact time but around 7.30 am they came to conduct raids…I told ED officials they can conduct raids until late at night, we don’t want them to visit again and again,” he said.

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Singh had demanded a probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.

US-based firm Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani Group had engaged in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th October 2023 11:26 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button