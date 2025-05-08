Eden Gardens, Sawai Man Singh stadium get bomb threat ahead of IPL matches

"We will do a bomb blast in your stadium for the success of Operation Sindoor. Save everyone if you can," the threat e-mail read.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 8th May 2025 4:50 pm IST
Sawai Man Singh Stadium decked up with a welcome stage for the Rajasthan Royals ahead of an IPL match.
Sawai Man Singh Stadium

Jaipur: After Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, the Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 8, received a bomb threat e-mail, prompting the security agencies to launch a search operation, officials said.

Rajasthan Sports Council president Neeraj K Pawan said they received an e-mail on Thursday morning threatening to blast the Sawai Man Singh stadium days before the hosts’ Rajasthan Royals’ final IPL fixture against Punjab Kings, scheduled for May 16.

“We will do a bomb blast in your stadium for the success of Operation Sindoor. Save everyone if you can,” the e-mail read.

MS Creative School

The stadium was immediately evacuated, and teams comprising police, Quick Response Team, and a bomb disposal squad reached the venue to secure the ground.

Also Read
Pakistan shells areas in J&K’s Kupwara; Indian forces retaliate

The area and the buildings surrounding the stadium were combed, but nothing suspicious was found, additional police commissioner Kunwar Rashtradeep said.

The cyber wing of the police is trying to trace the sender of the e-mail, he said.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Eden Gardens gets bomb threat

A similar bomb threat e-mail was sent to the official account of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), causing a major security scare during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The threat mails were received after Indian armed forces under ‘Operation Sindoor’ carried out missile strikes at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 8th May 2025 4:50 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button