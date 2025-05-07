Pakistan shells areas in J&K’s Kupwara; Indian forces retaliate

Srinagar: Pakistani troops resorted to cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Thursday, a day after the Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The Pakistani side targeted civilian areas in the Karnah area, firing shells and mortars after midnight, officials said.

The Indian armed forces retaliated effectively against the unprovoked firing.

Most of the civilian population in Karnah moved to safer areas on Wednesday after Pakistani troops resorted to shelling following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’.

There are no reports of any casualties so far.

Pakistan woes revenge

Pakistan’s top security body on Wednesday, May 7, said the armed forces have been duly authorised to undertake retaliation “at a time, place, and manner of its choosing” to avenge the loss of lives in the Indian military strikes.

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said 31 people were killed and 57 others injured in the missile strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and firing on the Line of Control.

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s 10 family members and four close aides were killed in the attack on the outfit’s headquarters in Bahawalpur.

(With inputs from PTI)