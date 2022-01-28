Education minister hints at reopening of schools in K’taka

"We didn't know how the third wave was going to unfold and keeping child safety in mind precaution has been taken," said Education Minister

Published: 28th January 2022 1:41 pm IST
Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh
Bengaluru: Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Thursday hinted at reopening of schools for the students of Class of 1-9 in Bengaluru.

“Since Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru are coming down, I will seek an opinion in the cabinet on reopening of schools,” he said.

The schools for 1 to 9 standard in Bengaluru were closed as a precautionary measure for two reasons. The Covid positivity was higher during the third wave in Bengaluru. The rate was higher than the state average, he said.

“We didn’t know how the third wave was going to unfold and keeping child safety in mind precaution has been taken,” he said.

“If 1 to 9 standard classes are open, the education department is ready to conduct classes. The Covid cases have been reported in single to four digits. However, the pattern of the increase in numbers has been fearful,” the Minister said.

Nagesh said the Covid cases were reported in more numbers in the residential hostels.

After the precautions now there also cases have been reduced. Exams are nearing for students, he stated.

